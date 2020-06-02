The hip-hop community is speaking out. Vixen Lori Harvey, Truly Young, Taina Williams, Daphne Joy, Jade, Tori Brixx and more celebrities have come forward to contribute to Black Out Tuesday. #BlackOutTuesday

Black x Out

Over the past few hours, everyone from models to hip-hop entertainers have joined the movement. They turned their Instagram pages into black screens to protest police brutality.

Eminem

Sunday night, Shady Records boss Eminem broke huge news to followers. Em announced his entire team would observe a blackout day Tuesday where they would not make any purchases in support of the struggles against equality.

“#Repost@shadyrecords – We will be closed on Black Out Tuesday. Join us in fighting for change. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOutTuesday” -Eminem’s Instagram

Heading into last Friday, rap star T.I. went online and told people to mark July 7 on their calendars to support Blackout Day. The King of the South said this day would ultimately allow people’s money hurt companies’ pockets and show it’s time for blacks to stop getting negatively targeted.

“Nobody spend SH*T on this day‼️IF you Give AF about the murders,lynchings,& oppression of people of color!!! #USorELSE✊🏽#BlackoutDay2020 #July7th” -T.I.’s Instagram

Last Thursday, West Coast rapper Day Sulan shared the same concept. Day explained the importance of all people of color in America uniting to not spend money for one day to address blacks getting shot.

“Wake Up Ya’ll #BLACKOUTDAY2020 💯✊🏽✍🏽” “But Real Sh*t Tho F*ck That. White People Too If Y’all Feel This Sh*t Y’all Needa Stand Wit Us Ain’t No Just Minorities The More The Better 💯 #BlackOut2020” -Day Sulan’s Instagram