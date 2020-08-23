Atlanta rapper Future‘s rumored former girlfriend Lori Harvey isn’t letting the breakup gossip keep her from shining. The popular model returned online this week to show off her beauty in the first social media post since the split reports surfaced.

Lori Harvey Returns To Slaying

On Sunday, Harvey hit up Instagram with a jaw-dropping new pic of herself. The hip-hop vixen shared a selfie of herself rocking camouflage pants and a sports bra.

High-Key Details

This week, buzz developed about Lori and Future possibly splitting up. People realized Future wiped his social media pages clean of Harvey just months after they moved into a home together.

Future & Lori recently decided they no longer were interested in seeing the other’s profile. Future also deleted all of his photos with Lori from his page. The only remaining photos are of him. The breakup seems to have come out of nowhere but the two haven’t been spotted together in quite some time. Prior to the pandemic, the two moved into a massive Beverly Hills mansion and seemed to be living the best life. (The Blast)

Wait, There’s More

In May 2020, Future didn’t hold back on going public about his Lori Harvey crush in his lyrics. He specifically called her a real-life victory on his High Off Life album.

Before You Go

In February 2020, Future delivered a jaw-dropping bikini shot of his 23-year-old queen. The pic features LH showing off her booty alongside a pool. Footage also surfaced of them living it up together.