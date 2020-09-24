Up Next

Lord Jamar Says “F Your Mask” Despite COVID-19 Crisis

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Brand Nubian rapper Lord Jamar is out and about but not thinking about taking precautions to slow the coronavirus spread. He says “F your mask” as he goes shopping and doesn’t think twice about putting one on. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and speculation suggests a second wave of infections is possibly coming.

