Loon Reunites With Diddy and Dame Dash + Tease Big Things Coming

Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy and Loon look like they’re up to something huge. The hip-hop pair have reunited following Loon’s recent release from prison after spending over 10 years behind bars on a drug-related conviction.

Diddy Welcomes Loon Back

Puff Daddy went to his Instagram page to share his love and support for Loon. Diddy also released a slew of pics showing them united.

“Welcome home @realloon2amir!!! May we continue to uplift and inspire each other on our journeys through life. Love you King ✊🏿” -Diddy’s Instagram

Loon shared the same batch of pics and also reflected on their bond.

“Everything is not what it seems. After all that we’ve been through the love cannot be denied. We’ve travelled the world together, made millions together and at times we may not have always agreed, but by Allah, if I hadn’t experienced the things that we went through, I wouldn’t have become the man that I am today!” -Loon’s Instagram

Dame Dash and Loon Cooking Up

Recently, music executive Damon “Dame” Dash and Loon raised eyebrows by linking up. Loon even hinted at something big coming together.

“I know you wish you could be a fly on the wall. Just know it’s about something big” -Loon’s Instagram

Recently, Loon appeared on New York City’s “The Breakfast Club” to discuss his current state of mind and prison reform.

Fabolous and Loon Link Up

In late August 2020, New York rapper Fabolous hit up Instagram to speak on Loon’s mighty return. He also shared some pics of themselves hanging out and teased big things to come.

“Welcome Home Loon!! Good to see you in good health, spirit, & energy! Cant wait to see you execute what we spoke on!! Salute @loon.tv 💯 [shot by @_mikecity87]” -Fabolous’ Instagram

Puff Daddy Welcomes His Protégé Home

A few weeks ago, music mogul Diddy snuck into a social media post to let the world know there’s no bad blood between him and the ex-Bad Boy. Instead, Puff Daddy encouraged Loon to reach out to him.

“God is great. Welcome home. Get at me king. Love.” -Diddy

During his run at Bad Boy Records, Loon put out some memorable anthems. Both Loon and Diddy played key roles in their unforgettable “I Need A Girl Part 1” single.