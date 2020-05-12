New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine refuses to stay put. The hip-hop star has announced a mighty return to Instagram Live and put big respect on rap heavyweight Drake‘s name.

Watch and comment below!

“DONT LET THEM CHEAT US OUT THE NUMBER 1 LOOK AT THE NUMBERS ! WE BEATING EVERYONE AND THEY MOTHER ON EVERYTHING ! They hate to see this shoutout to drake he’s the goat but this has to be seen” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

“I’m turning my page into a 6ix9ine fan page and putting it on private … who else thinks that’s a good idea ???” -Akademiks