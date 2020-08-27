Safaree is giving fans something new to talk about with his latest share on Instagram. Samuels is putting his fit body on full display in the shot, as he’s seen demonstrating a workout shirtless.

Look and comment below!

If I’m hanging around it’s for the right reason… Get @getstuntfit 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 📸 -Safaree’s Instagram

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star posted a second picture of himself in a different workout pose, this time motivating followers to join him and wife, Erica Mena to join them on a “fitness journey.” He added a hilarious reference to fan reactions of him being “corny” at the end of the post caption, “Corny never looked so good!”