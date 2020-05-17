Rap star Russ is giving people the motivation needed to go to the next level. The hip-hop entertainer went online this weekend to show how much success he’s enjoyed from a dedicated independent grind.
“Inspirational purposes : This is a screenshot of 2 songs on my TuneCore (I have about 300) Been maintaining my independent catalogue since the get go in 2011. There’s a lot of money in music, you just have to own it. Keep goin and keep the faith 🙏🏼 tag an artist who needs to see this 👀” -Russ’ Instagram