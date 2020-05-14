New York rappers Remy Ma and Papoose are celebrating black love. The hip-hop pair have lit up their social media pages with some heartfelt words to one another in celebration of their 12-year marriage anniversary.

“12 Years!!!🥰 Happy Anniversary Husband 💋…love you with every part of my being. Sidebar: these pics are from our 10 year vow renewal ; I know I said we’d do it again at 20 years but I think I wanna marry you again sooner ☺️lol…15 year anniversary it’s lit!!🔥 #MeetTheMackies #BlackLove#RemyMa” -Remy Ma’s Instagram

