New York rapper Nas is going down memory lane these days. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share some reflections on his late best friend Ill Will.

“I miss my friend William Graham. (Far left) shout to Wiz in the middle. Fly Guy Crew! Haaa Will hated when i said that. But sh*t … we was Fly. Good memories live forever. Thank you. πŸ€²πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎ πŸ•Š πŸ•Š” -Nas’ Instagram