LOOK Atlanta rapper MadeinTYO is working on some East Coast heat. The hip-hop entertainer has teased fans about new tunes coming together with A$AP Mob's A$AP Ferg. Team SOHH March 10, 2020 11:26 am The rap artist has shared a slideshow of in-studio moments. Look and swipe below! View this post on Instagram all day 🙂 Who ready for me & @asapferg new project ? A post shared by sincerely, tokyo (@madeintyo) on Mar 10, 2020 at 3:32am PDT MadeinTYO teases new project with A$AP Ferg