Detroit rapper Kash Doll is flexing major Savage x Fenty vibes heading into Memorial Day Weekend. The Motown rapper took a moment away from music-making this week to share a shot of herself posting up in Barbados beauty Rihanna‘s popular Savage x Fenty lingerie.

“Outside playing w/his toys in my @savagexfenty#savagexambassador” -Kash Doll’s Instagram