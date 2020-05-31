Hollywood actress Karrueche Tran is doing her part to help support protestors demanding justice for the life of slain black man George Floyd and calling for an end to police brutality. KT announced she is making a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and reached out to her fellow celebrity pals.
“I’ve seen a lot of people matching $1000 donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund organization.. since there has been an outpour of support they suggested three other black organizations fighting for us that need our help.. I’ve matched the donation to each one. I’m suggesting many of you who are outraged and want to do your part to do the same.. it doesn’t have to be the same amount.. anything will help! I encourage my industry friends with platforms to use it and match the $1000 donation. Much love and support to all those fighting for justice and making our voices heard!” -Karrueche Tran’s Instagram