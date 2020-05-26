East Coast rapper Joyner Lucas is doing it big in 2020. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to show his dad some serious love and appreciation on his birthday.

In addition to revealing what presents he bought his dad, Lucas also talked about dropping a million dollars on his dream mansion.

Look and comment below!

“Happy birthday pops. 🎁 hope you love your new whip and your rolly @joonnzznn” -Joyner Lucas’ Instagram

“Just dropped a few Ms on my dream mansion last week. No mortgage. All them prayers and blessings paid off. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pics coming soon”