Vixen India Love wants fans to know there are endless ways to help fight for justice and equality. The popular model went online this week to dish out a handful of tactics anyone can take from signing petitions to making donations in an effort to end police brutality and racism.
“Use your platforms. Help inform others. Research and Repost helpful information & Do your part in efforts to help Us All make a change & get Justice for All of our brothers and sisters 🖤🙏🏽We all We Got. We All We Need #justiceforgeorgefloyd#blackouttuesday” -India Love’s Instagram