Grammy-winning rapper Eminem‘s daughter is officially 24. The hip-hop star’s mini-me Hailie Jade went to Instagram on Christmas Day to acknowledge her born day. Look and comment below!

View this post on Instagram

got groovy to celebrate 24 🕺

A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on

View this post on Instagram

it’s

A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on