SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

OVO Sound boss Drake might be rumbling some feathers. The hip-hop veteran has announced his all-time favorite rappers – ever.

Look and comment below!

SOHH TIP: Listen to the all-time greats like Drake with quality earbuds — Tribit has a huge deal right now for its X1 Wireless Earbuds. Get 50% off right now through May 15. Grab your pair on Amazon.

“My top 5 is Biggie, Hov, Wayne, Young Tony and 3000 since nobody asked.” -Drake’s Instagram