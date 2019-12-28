As seen on SOHH.com - follow @sohh @sohhdotcomLook: DJ Paul Says It’s Finally Time – “The Return Of Three 6 Mafia 2020”Team SOHHDecember 27, 2019 8:00 pmLOOK Three 6 Mafia is back-back. The hip-hop group’s leader DJ Paul has announced a much-need reunion tour presumably with Juicy J going down in 2020. Look and comment below! View this post on Instagram Three 6 Mafia tour coming in 2020 👀 . . [Peep #SOHH.com hourly for the latest news!] #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews #50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #Migos #Offset #GucciMane #KendrickLamar #TDE #NBAYoungBoy #OVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #Three6Mafia A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on Dec 27, 2019 at 11:25am PST