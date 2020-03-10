Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy knows the importance of March 9. The hip-hop mogul has paid homage to the memory of his late protégé Notorious B.I.G. with some flashback memories and salutes to the rap legend. Look and comment below!
“Big was the perfect artist! This candid moment when BIG was having writers block. This only happened to him once. He was talking about retiring. And I’m basically just telling him to stop talking crazy and that he was the greatest of all time. Then he went in and made ‘Hypnotize!’ True story #BadBoyForLife WE WILL NEVER STOP!!!! #WeMissYouBIG!”
“The Greatest of All Time”