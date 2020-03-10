View this post on Instagram

Big was the perfect artist! This candid moment when BIG was having writers block. This only happened to him once. He was talking about retiring. And I’m basically just telling him to stop talking crazy and that he was the greatest of all time. Then he went in and made hypnotize! 🔥🔥🔥🔥True story 🖤 #badboysforlife WE WILL NEVER STOP!!!!! #wemissyouBIG ❤️