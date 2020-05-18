New York rapper Conway the Machine did more than just hold a fan down for her birthday. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share a heartfelt story about meeting an 11-year-old Buffalo girl after finding out how much she wanted to help out the less fortunate.
“So my homie rob C and @melectricity sent me this story from the news about this young lady who was recently diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, it was her birthday and for her birthday all she wanted was for people come donate canned goods and stuff so she can give back to the less fortunate people in need. I saw that story and I was so inspired I shed a tear, because what this beautiful 11 year old young queen from Buffalo ny is doin is beyond incredible. I decided to pull up and meet her myself and tell her how much she inspired me to give back and surprise her and donate some too. @callmeallybee thank you and happy birthday!!! 🎈🎂🎊 ❤️ everybody say happy birthday to Ally for me!” -Conway the Machine’s Instagram