SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rap star Cardi B‘s sister stays on her modeling goals. Hennessy Carolina went online this week to share a jaw-dropping shot of herself showing natural beauty and her booty.

Look and comment below!

SOHH TIP: Get your body in the zen zone like Hennessy — Yoga Download has monthly unlimited streaming and downloads available for as little as $10/month – that’s .33 cents/day. Sign up today.

“Quarantine and chill 🈯️” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram