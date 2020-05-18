Vixen Bernice Burgos is switching it up on fans. The hip-hop model went online this past week to share a few glimpses at her new braids.

SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Look and comment below!

SOHH TIP: Level up your hair goals like Bernice. Straight, wavy, curly, or custom, Dolago has quality human hair wigs in every style and length. Get glam with their line of wigs, extensions, pieces, and accessories.