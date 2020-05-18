Vixen Bernice Burgos is switching it up on fans. The hip-hop model went online this past week to share a few glimpses at her new braids.
SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
Look and comment below!
SOHH TIP: Level up your hair goals like Bernice. Straight, wavy, curly, or custom, Dolago has quality human hair wigs in every style and length. Get glam with their line of wigs, extensions, pieces, and accessories.
SOHH TIP: Get into the colored hair trend with a rainbow wig from Dolago. Made from 100% human hair, Dolago has all your hair extension needs covered.