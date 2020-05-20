Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is super proud when it comes to his mini-me. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to take a moment away from music-making and shine some major spotlight on his daughter’s academic achievements.
Look and comment below!
“Im so proud of my big girl Heaven … she made honor roll at one of the hardest private schools in Ga 🙌🏿during all these pandemic online courses 💙💙💙🙏🏿 ps she is 11 and I told her when she was a baby that I was gone pick her up until she turn 12 Butt shiiiiid it’s over for that 😂😳🤦🏿♂️🙏🏿” -2 Chainz’s Instagram