R&B singer Summer Walker is making sure the thirst trap gets some attention this weekend. The popular crooner went online to share some steamy footage of herself showing off her curve game to the masses.

Summer x Candle

Last night, Walker went to her Instagram page with her steamy content. The footage features her sitting down and showing off her beauty while holding onto a burning candle.

High-Key Details

In late May 2020, Walker blessed her social media followers with some jaw-dropping content. Summer released a clip of herself donning a matching red bikini on her incredible body while dancing.

“Summer Walker flaunts it in red bathing suit 👙😍” -SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, SW shared some major news to her followers. Summer announced she had low-key secured a second home for herself.

“We grinding to buy property not designer” – Lil Bibby Twitter

House #2 ☺️🙏🏾 super proud of myself. – Summer Walker’s Instagram

Before You Go

Walker recently stepped up to give fans a major sneak peek into her personal life. The popular crooner has come forward with footage of herself showing off major curves following recent surgery buzz. She went to Instagram this week with the must-see content. The footage shows her rocking superhero-inspired pants while also teasing followers about new music possibly coming together.

“Summer Walker shows off her looks and works on her album 👀 .” -SOHH’s Instagram