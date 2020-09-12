Logic Shows What He’s Busy Doing During His Rap Retirement

East Coast rapper Logic is still retired but keeping his hand in the music industry. The hip-hop star – who recently dropped the mic for good – has teased fans about still getting to hear his contributions to the rap game even if he’s not recording new tunes.

Logic’s Making New Music

The hip-hop heavyweight went to his Twitter page to reveal he’s grinding in the beat-making world. What started off as a small tease has turned into an unexpected and much-appreciated new TwitchTape Vol. 1 beat tape.

“Hey guys! I’m live making beats! Come join me!” -Logic’s Twitter

Hey guys! I'm live making beats! Come join me! https://t.co/r1onMNUyEw — Bobby Bathroom Break (@Logic301) September 11, 2020

Logic Addresses Joe Budden Disses

Recently, Logic didn’t hold back on discussing rap artist Joe Budden‘s past decisions to single him out publicly. Log even went as far as to blame Joe for helping contribute to his battles with depression as a mixed race rapper.

“He doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough, I’m not good enough. He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces – your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro.” (Hot 97)

Logic’s Farewell

In July 2020, Logic went to a livestream to share his thoughts as his No Pressure farewell album prepared to drop. His teary-eyed reflection on his rap career sparked a slew of positive co-signs, memes and proof Budden might be wrong about Log’s fanbase.

Budden’s Cold Hard Opinions

Recently, New Jersey rapper Joe Budden didn’t hold back on going off about Logic’s music. While he didn’t take aim at Log as a person, Joe did admit he couldn’t support his recent music.