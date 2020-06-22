New York rapper Lloyd Banks went way, way, way back this past weekend. The hip-hop veteran shared a public Father’s Day shout-out to his late pops by posting up a vintage dad-son moment.
Lloyd x Pops
This past weekend, the Punchline King hit up Instagram with the must-see shot. The rap veteran remembered his late dad with a rare pic.
“Happy Father’s Day christopher lloyde Sr Rest In Peace 🙏🏽” -Lloyd Banks’ Instagram
High-Key Details
Last Thursday, G-Unit rapper Tony Yayo posted up a throwback shot of himself hanging out with Lloyd Banks and 50 Cent. The pic also featured fellow rap heavyweights Royce Da 5’9, Papoose and Crooked I.
“Tbt @papoosepapoose@royceda59@kxngcrooked .” -Tony Yayo’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Last week, former G-Unit member Game extended his hand to estranged 50 Cent protégé Young Buck. In addition to acknowledging they hadn’t talked in some time, Game promised to send him money to help out with his financial problems.
#thegame sends #youngbuck $1000 on cash app after buck sends out video soliciting donations. Recently he documenting his financial struggles . -Akademiks’ Instagram
Before You Go
According to reports, Buck’s financial crisis came to light in amended bankruptcy documents filed last week. The paperwork claimed Buck owed over $50,000 to the IRS and more than $100,000 in child support.
Despite being a member of one of the most popular hip hop groups of the mid-2000s, Young Buck said that he has NO property, money in the bank, cash on hand, barely any assets, and owns just $100 in clothes and $100 in jewelry. Things are so bad that he has to rely on his girlfriend for his basic day to day needs; he drives her car and uses her household goods in the home they share, his court papers state. (Bossip)