Rap icon LL Cool J is putting his pain into the music. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to release a must-watch and thought-provoking freestyle inspired by the death of black man George Floyd and nationwide protests. #BlackoutTuesday

LL x Freestyle

Cool J went to his social media pages this week and didn’t hold back. LL shared a powerful freestyle centered on how many people – himself included – are feeling toward the government and law enforcement.

“For 400 years you had your knees on our necks/A garden of evil with no seeds of respect/In America’s mirror, all she sees is regret/Instead of letting blood live, they begging for blood lead/Revenge is a dish that’s served on platelets/Transfusion or confusion, abusing our intellect/I can’t be bought with a 1200 dollar check/Even though 1200 dollars can make a meal stretch/My mama wasn’t rich but she earned my respect/She made a little bit of money for a lot of blood, tears and sweat/Jumping up and down on police cars, I’m vexed” -LL Cool J’s Instagram

YG x FTP

This week, rap star YG delivered some huge news. The hip-hop veteran revealed plans to soon release his new “F*ck The Police” record to the masses.

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, married music superstars JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé relied on the power of social media to speak out on black man George Floyd’s death. Young Hov discussed the Minnesota governor taking serious action to have the cops prosecuted while Bey released a personal video message.

“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.” -Beyoncé’s Instagram

Before You Go

Sunday night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed JAY personally reached out to him. Walz referred to the music entertainer as more than a musician.