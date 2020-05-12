SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Grammy-winning rapper Lizzo is ready to drop hot fire. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with footage of herself putting in work on a drum machine.

Lizzo Beats

Last night, Liz went to Instagram with footage of herself in a home studio. In the clip, she’s testing out new sounds and beats on the music equipment.

“Gotta get back to my joy.. gotta get back to music.. first ever jam on my new drum machine.. I promise imma get better at this 🙏🏾” -Lizzo’s Instagram

Twerk-A-Thong

Recently, Liz went to Instagram with some borderline NSFW content. She shared a clip showing an insane combination of dancing and booty-shaking moments.

“UR WELCOME 😫🔥” -Lizzo’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

The same week, Lizzo shared a huge reaction to getting love from R&B icon Beyoncé. She revealed Queen Bey acknowledged her 32nd birthday.

“YALL. @beyonceBEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday B*TCH ! I don’t know how to ACT 😫 She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water 🥴” -Lizzo’s Instagram

Before You Go

In late April 2020, Liz went online with a busty pic. She also revealed the best gift her followers could give her on her birthday.

“It’s my birthday, the best gift would be… say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that a** ho 🥰” -Lizzo’s Instagram