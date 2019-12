Music entertainer Lizzo isn’t here for the haters. The hip-hop artist has responded to someone thinking she blew up because of her weight.

Liz went to Twitter Monday and didn’t hold back on defending her image, talent and creativity.

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love.



The only person who needs to do better is you.



Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.



Here’s the attention you ordered 😏 https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

Over the weekend, Lizzo put in major performance and acting work on “Saturday Night Live.”

Recently, Lizzo reacted to her massive 2019 year-end Spotify streams.

Liz recently celebrated her music’s success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.