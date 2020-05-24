Rap star Lizzo is ready for Memorial Day Weekend to heat up. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week with a batch of pool moments flexing major bikini goals.

SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Lizzo

The Houston native went to Instagram Saturday with a ton of thirst trap content. In the pics, she’s rocking a two-piece swimsuit and making a splash in a pool.

SOHH TIP: Stand out with summertime colors like Lizzo. Keep your lips shining with lip gloss from Coastal Scents. They offer a range of shades for under $10.

“Welcome to summer 2020” -Lizzo’s Instagram

“Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body. Now twerk w me ho! 🤪”

“Bad b*tch… eats her rice AND her cabbage”

Confidence

A few days ago, Lizzo went to her Instagram Story with strong words. She explained where her confidence came from and what it took for her to realize there’s no outside influence to alter her state of mind.

“So I’m laying here and I’m thinking about confidence. Like where does confidence come from and a lot of my confidence comes from a lack of shame. I wasn’t always that way. For a long time I was the most ashamed of myself, I didn’t like myself. I was waiting for this epiphany to happen. One day I was just going to blossom into a different person and it’s just not reality. You can change and alter your appearance and that’s fine but your confidence and the love that you have for yourself, there’s really no workout regiment, plastic surgeon, hairstylist, makeup artist that can really change that and beautify that.” -Lizzo’s Instagram Story

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Lizzo went all-out with her thirst trap goals. The hip-hop star shared a pic of her booty and encouraged followers to do the same.

“Put on some cute panties today and smack ur own a**” -Lizzo’s Instagram

Before You Go

Days prior, Liz went to Instagram with footage of herself in a home studio. In the clip, she tests out new sounds and beats on music equipment.

“Gotta get back to my joy.. gotta get back to music.. first ever jam on my new drum machine.. I promise imma get better at this 🙏🏾” -Lizzo’s Instagram