Rap entertainer Lizzo is getting her 2020 started off right-right. The hip-hop star is now slated to perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards show.

Big Facts: On Wednesday, the Grammys announced Lizzo and a few other major musicians would show off their vocal skills at the January 26 ceremony.

Artists taking the stage on Music’s Biggest Night are first-time nominee breakout stars Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their GRAMMY stage debuts; powerhouse artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will take the GRAMMY stage together for the first time ever; and four-time GRAMMY winners and 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Aerosmith, who will perform a medley of some of their legendary hits. It all goes down on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, live from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. (Grammy)

On A Related Note: Lizzo is also making history this year at the upcoming Bonnaroo music festival.

Wait, There’s More: This week, Liz shocked fans by announcing she would fall back from Twitter as a result of trolling.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾



I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

