Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly has some burning questions he needs answered. The hip-hop star comes through this week with his new “Why Are You Here” single. Listen and comment below!

Machine Gun Kelly (EST 19XX/Interscope Records) is serving up an end of year treat in the form of his newest single, “why are you here” Co-produced by MGK, the song pairs his explicitness and scandalous lyrics with an ear-catching melody. On the angsty love-turned-sour track, MGK finds himself face to face with a former fling as they arrive at the same venue on the arms of other people. The Cleveland superstar has proven his ability to toe the line between hip hop and rock-leaning tracks; with “why are you here” falling into the latter. MGK discusses the song’s debut during the Zane Lowe Beats 1 show.

Machine Gun Kelly’s eventful year has included the release of his studio album, Hotel Diablo, a sold out two-part promotional tour and his annual EST Fest. MGK made his mark with several singles, including “Glass House” ft. Naomi Wild, “Candy” ft. Trippie Redd, “el diablo” and “I Think I’m OKAY” ft. Yungblud and Travis Barker. To add to his list of accolades, the artist recently teased his new video game, Floor 13. The trailer is set to his duly titled song and the animation takes place in the fictional Hotel Diablo. Having recently wrapped Justin Bieber’s Big Tour, fans can now catch MGK during his upcoming XXMAS Show on December 21st in Cleveland, Ohio.