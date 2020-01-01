Rap newcomer Lil Tjay isn’t waiting around. The hip-hop entertainer has come through for the new year with his fire “20/20” song. Listen and comment below!

Happy New Years y’all 👏🏽👏🏽🔥 my new song “20/20” is out now ! I love y’all sm everybody be safe tonight. Hope y’all love the record ❤️🎉 https://t.co/qZmY7EOIDl pic.twitter.com/nJhYEDuw8D — lil TJAY (@liltjay) January 1, 2020