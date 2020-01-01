As seen on SOHH.com - follow @sohh @sohhdotcomListen: Lil Tjay Celebrates New Year W/ 20/20 SongTeam SOHHJanuary 1, 2020 8:01 amLISTENRap newcomer Lil Tjay isn’t waiting around. The hip-hop entertainer has come through for the new year with his fire “20/20” song. Listen and comment below! Happy New Years y’all 👏🏽👏🏽🔥 my new song “20/20” is out now ! I love y’all sm everybody be safe tonight. Hope y’all love the record ❤️🎉 https://t.co/qZmY7EOIDl pic.twitter.com/nJhYEDuw8D— lil TJAY (@liltjay) January 1, 2020 !! 😈💨 #20/20 pic.twitter.com/QekhPxU6SK— lil TJAY (@liltjay) December 31, 2019