Lil Yachty’s Hurting Right Now Over Nicki Minaj Blocking Him

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty has Nicki Minaj on his mind right now. The hip-hop star went online to reflect on getting blocked by the self-proclaimed queen of the rap game.
Nicki Minaj Blocks Lil Yachty
Lil Boat went to his Twitter page to speak on Nicki. Without going into full detail, Yachty shared a screenshot showing Minaj has him blocked from seeing her tweets.
“I still think about this often… /:” -Lil Yachty’s Twitter
Where It All Started
Back in October 2018, Yachty shared his thoughts on Nicki and her rap rival Cardi B. He allegedly sided with Cardi in her feud with Minaj.
Cardi B and Lil Yachty definitely play for the same team. In an interview TMZ’s Raquel Harper on her BET late night show Raq Rants, Yachty explained that he is totally on Cardi B’s side when it comes to her beef with Nicki Minaj. The Quality Control signee admitted he would turn down an offer to collaborate with Nicki Minaj for the sake of Cardi, who has a managment deal with QC. “I couldn’t,” he said, referring to a hypothetical collab. “As much as I probably would want to.” (Complex)
Yachty Says Wait A Minute
The Atlanta rapper later came forward and denied shading Nicki.
The Truce
Following Yachty’s interview, both Nicki and Cardi appeared to agree to move beyond their feud.