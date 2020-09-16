Up Next

in NEWS 09/16/20 ∙ 7:34 AM

Lil Yachty’s Hurting Right Now Over Nicki Minaj Blocking Him

Written By Biz Jones

Nicki Blocks Yachty
Nicki Minaj Move Ya Hips Teaser BTS 2
@sohh @sohhdotcom
180 Views Comments Off on Lil Yachty’s Hurting Right Now Over Nicki Minaj Blocking Him

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty has Nicki Minaj on his mind right now. The hip-hop star went online to reflect on getting blocked by the self-proclaimed queen of the rap game.

Nicki Minaj Blocks Lil Yachty

Lil Boat went to his Twitter page to speak on Nicki. Without going into full detail, Yachty shared a screenshot showing Minaj has him blocked from seeing her tweets.

“I still think about this often… /:” -Lil Yachty’s Twitter

Nicki Minaj blocks Lil Yachty on Twitter.

Where It All Started

Back in October 2018, Yachty shared his thoughts on Nicki and her rap rival Cardi B. He allegedly sided with Cardi in her feud with Minaj.

Cardi B and Lil Yachty definitely play for the same team. In an interview TMZ’s Raquel Harper on her BET late night show Raq Rants, Yachty explained that he is totally on Cardi B’s side when it comes to her beef with Nicki Minaj. The Quality Control signee admitted he would turn down an offer to collaborate with Nicki Minaj for the sake of Cardi, who has a managment deal with QC. “I couldn’t,” he said, referring to a hypothetical collab. “As much as I probably would want to.” (Complex)

Yachty Says Wait A Minute

The Atlanta rapper later came forward and denied shading Nicki.

The Truce

Following Yachty’s interview, both Nicki and Cardi appeared to agree to move beyond their feud.

Comments Off on Lil Yachty’s Hurting Right Now Over Nicki Minaj Blocking Him

Written by Biz Jones

SOHH.com Writer. You're likely to find me covering hip-hop news and music releases. Netflix is still my go-to before Disney Plus.

Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta Announce Joint Mixtape Drops This Week

Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta Announce Joint Mixtape Drops This Week