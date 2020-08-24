Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty celebrated his 23rd birthday in style this past weekend. The hip-hop star went online to share a few glimpses of what he received from Quality Control Music labelmate Lil Baby and CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

Lil Yachty’s 23rd Birthday

Over the past few hours, Yachty hit up Instagram with a shot of a customized pendant Baby gifted him. Lil Boat also revealed a massive new car Pee blessed him with.

“This n*gga @lilbaby_1 use to wear my chains when he first started rappin, now he buyin me one. Wow I’m proud of u bro, I appreciate this too. #realistn*gga #chainnotfromwalmart #yesbitchim4pftoo” -Lil Yachty’s Instagram “I used to wear that snowman chain n*ggas thought I was f*ccin with them 🦅” -Lil Baby

“Best ceo and manager of all time. @qcmceo_p @coachk44 thank y’all so much. I love y’all 4L”

High-Key Details

Yachty also celebrated his special day by releasing his new “Birthday Mix 5” playlist.

Wait, There’s More

After some mounted anticipation, Yachty pulled through with his Future-featured “Pardon Me” music video premiere. The clip went VHS-style mode with grainy cinematic elements but clearly showed off their luxury lifestyle courtesy of money and cars.

While the film sees direction from Zhamak Fullad, it almost looks as if the artists took an old VHS camera and shot the video themselves, during a regular day of living the rockstar lifestyle. The clip is filled with the rappers throwing money, riding fast cars, showing off their grills, a lot of styrofoam cups, and more. (REVOLT TV)

Lil Yachty and Future’s Pardon Me music video is a blurry masterpiece.

Over the past few days, Yachty has plugged his newest collaboration.

“The Last Of Famous International Playboys”

Before You Go

Heading into last Tuesday, Yachty went to his Instagram Story to show off his newly painted fingernails and toenails. Additional pics emerged online from the nail salon responsible for Lil Boat’s must-see enhancements.

“@lilyachty ⛵️🦶” -Rosie’s Nail Werk’s Instagram