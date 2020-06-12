It’s been almost two years since the murder of Florida rapper XXXTentacion and the rap community has been missing him every day since. Hip-hop star Lil Yachty went to Twitter on Thursday to reflect on his late friend.

Yachty x XXX

Yachty tweeted a message of disbelief over the fact that X was really gone.

High-Key Details

The Atlanta rapper is pulling for Kodak Black. Yachty has lit up social media with a huge update on the jailed rap star’s legal situation getting a little better. The Georgia native hit up Instagram last week to announce Black has had multiple Florida weapons charges dropped. Instead of putting down a massive caption, Yachty used a bunch of praying hands emojis to celebrate the news.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” -Lil Yachty’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

According to Black’s legal muscle, he avoided at least 10-plus years behind bars with some charges getting dropped. Kodak’s lawyer and the Florida State Attorney put together a deal for him to enter a court-ordered drug treatment.

We’re told both felony charges of ‘possession of a firearm by a prohibited person,’ have been dismissed — which could have carried a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells The Blast, “The State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and her team sat down with me and listened to everything I had to say about Kodak.” (The Blast)

Before You Go

Rapper Ski Mask The Slump God has been in his feels. A close friend of X, it’s also been six months since the death of Juice WRLD and neither have gotten any easier to deal with. Ski Mask shared a heartbreaking tweet several weeks ago to remember the two rappers, saying it should’ve been him passing away rather than his two friends.