Up Next

in WATCH 09/11/20 ∙ 10:00 AM

Lil Yachty Keeps Lights On At Quality Control W/ Iced-Out Chains

Written By Jonny Fastlane

150 Views Comments Off on Lil Yachty Keeps Lights On At Quality Control W/ Iced-Out Chains

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty jokingly says his jewelry will keep the lights on at his record label Quality Control. The hip-hop heavyweight shows off his iced-out chains in a must-see clip and admits the gold, platinum and diamonds can keep things bright-bright.

Comments Off on Lil Yachty Keeps Lights On At Quality Control W/ Iced-Out Chains

Lil YachtyQuality Control

Written by Jonny Fastlane

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

Gunna Gets A New Tattoo and It’s A Lethal Weapon