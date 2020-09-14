Lil Yachty Is Determined To Work W/ Swae Lee

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty has a dream collaboration on his mind. The hip-hop star has let the world know he’s determined to have a song with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.

Lil Yachty Wants Swae Lee Collabo

The Georgia native went to Twitter to keep it 100 about Swae. Yachty tweeted out his disbelief of not having a collaboration with the rap star to his name.

“How I still don’t have a song with @SwaeLee” -Lil Yachty’s Twitter

How I still don’t have a song with @SwaeLee — stealth level boat (@lilyachty) September 10, 2020 Lil Yachty wants Swae Lee collaboration.

Swae Lee’s Rolling Loud Premiere

Swae Lee shocked fans this past weekend with a new song premiere. The song is set to land on his upcoming Human Nature studio album.

.@SwaeLee debuting a new song off Human Nature called Dance Like No Ones Watching during @RollingLoud’s virtual concert on @Twitch tonight 🕺🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/WC8iwyrUiE — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) September 13, 2020 Swae Lee’s Rolling Loud performance debuts new music.

Prior to the performance, Swae went to his Instagram page to tease fans about having some thing special on deck.

“STREAM MY LIVE SET ON @rollingloud @twitch CHANNEL @ 10:15PM EST. got a surprise for ya’ll” -Swae Lee’s Instagram

Swae Lee Tunes

Throughout summer 2020, Swae has delivered ample music to the masses. In addition to putting out singles, Lee has also come through with videos to accompany them.

Live Performances

At the start of the nationwide shutdown, Swae surprised the world by delivering the first live virtual concert from his studio. Since then, hip-hop artists ranging from Tory Lanez to Megan Thee Stallion have put on virtual performances.