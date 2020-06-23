Georgia rapper Lil Yachty is on the road to recovery. The hip-hop star reportedly found himself in a nasty car wreck this week leaving him narrowly dodging death and completely destroying his Ferrari.

Yachty x Ferrari

According to reports, the nasty accident went down Monday in Atlanta. Yachty’s whip hydroplaned after getting caught up in a rainstorm.

The rapper was driving on Georgia State Route 400 Monday during some nasty rain and spun out, smashing into a barrier along the shoulder. Our sources say there was a lot of standing water on the road, causing the sports car to hydroplane. Yachty lost control and you can see how the impact destroyed his car. (TMZ)

High-Key Details

Yachty has since returned to social media to update fans on his well-being. While he didn’t go into details about what happened, Lil Boat did say he’s embracing life.

“So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted.” -Lil Yachty’s Twitter

So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted. — comeback season boat (@lilyachty) June 23, 2020

Wait, There’s More

In May 2020, Yachty came through on releasing his Lil Boat 3 album. The project came packed with nearly 20 songs.

“May 29th, 19 Songs” -Lil Yachty’s Instagram

FINALLY! Lil Boat comes back for one more time! @lilyachty #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/Oly9HSBVft — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 20, 2020 Lil Yachty’s reveals the release date for Lil Boat 3 which is due to drop on May 29

Lil Boat 3 – May 29th – 19 Songs ! pic.twitter.com/LyMFVZAkB3 — comeback season boat (@lilyachty) May 20, 2020 Lil Yachty also shared the artwork to his upcoming release

Before You Go

Earlier this year, Yachty treated fans to new tunes. The Atlanta rap star released his Drake and DaBaby-featured “Oprah’s Bank Account” music video premiere where we saw the rapper play dress up.