Georgia rapper Lil Yachty is on the road to recovery. The hip-hop star reportedly found himself in a nasty car wreck this week leaving him narrowly dodging death and completely destroying his Ferrari.
According to reports, the nasty accident went down Monday in Atlanta. Yachty’s whip hydroplaned after getting caught up in a rainstorm.
The rapper was driving on Georgia State Route 400 Monday during some nasty rain and spun out, smashing into a barrier along the shoulder. Our sources say there was a lot of standing water on the road, causing the sports car to hydroplane. Yachty lost control and you can see how the impact destroyed his car. (TMZ)
Yachty has since returned to social media to update fans on his well-being. While he didn’t go into details about what happened, Lil Boat did say he’s embracing life.
“So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted.” -Lil Yachty’s Twitter
In May 2020, Yachty came through on releasing his Lil Boat 3 album. The project came packed with nearly 20 songs.
“May 29th, 19 Songs” -Lil Yachty’s Instagram
Earlier this year, Yachty treated fans to new tunes. The Atlanta rap star released his Drake and DaBaby-featured “Oprah’s Bank Account” music video premiere where we saw the rapper play dress up.