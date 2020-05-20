SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is gearing up for his final run. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced a much-needed Lil Boat 3 album release.

Lil Boat 3

Last night, Yachty hit up his social media pages to break big news. LY revealed the album would come packed with nearly 20 songs and shared its cover art.

“May 29th, 19 Songs” -Lil Yachty’s Instagram

The Lead Up

Shortly before the announcement, Yachty teased the big reveal.

“Can I drop LB3 Cover and release date in an hour?” -Lil Yachty’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

Back in March 2018, Yachty came through on his Lil Boat 2 album. The project followed his Teenage Emotions debut album.

After opening with the on-brand crooner “Self-Made,” Lil Boat 2 becomes decidedly bar-heavy and grey. It’s made up of nearly 70 percent tuneless rap flexers with dark, creeping synths; “Boom!” embodies its title, and the Pi’erre Bourne-produced “Count Me In” is all muffled low end. This shift in tone is purposeful, almost forceful. It demands that the listener accept Yachty on his terms and shamelessly argues that he can be anything he wants to be. (Pitchfork)

Before You Go

Earlier this year, Yachty treated fans to new tunes. The Atlanta rap star released his Drake and DaBaby-featured “Bank Account” music video premiere.