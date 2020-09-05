Lil Yachty and Summer Walker 100% Here For SZA’s Comeback

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty and Summer Walker are here for what SZA‘s cooking up. The music pair went online this week to salute and welcome the West Coast crooner back into the spotlight.

Lil Yachty and Summer Walker Co-Sign

Heading into Friday, both Lil Boat and Walker showed SZA some special attention. They both went to their social media pages to acknowledge – and co-sign – her newly released “Hit Different” single.

SZA Returns W/ New Music

Heading into Friday, the West Coast singer blew fans away with her new record. Instead of just putting out a single, she delivered with a cinematic-looking new music video.

SZA is back. Tonight, she released a new song called “Hit Different”—her first new music as a lead artist since releasing Ctrl in 2017. It features Ty Dolla $ign and was produced by the Neptunes. The song comes with an accompanying video—SZA’s directorial debut—and features footage shot in a scrapyard and a barn. Multiple times, she appears covered in blood. (Pitchfork)

Last night, SZA went to her social media pages to speak on the new song’s significance.

“Just wanted to share something ..🥺 thank you to every single person that brought my heart to life during Covid (sorry my hands are shaking ) 🌹 I love you all so dearly oki bye @SZA ft @tydollasign + @jacobcollier PRODUCED BY THE FUCKING NEPTUNES . And @iam_c_lang ✨ @theneptunesofficial Director: Solana EP: @dangerookipawaa & @ajr DP: @luisperezdop Producer: @iamstillpunch @retone @tayhawes @ajr Production – @justbearit @marcodinero AD Team : @haitianev @george_solomon Choreographer @parrisgoebel Choreographer Team @jamaldeandre_ @yuliana__maldonado Dancers: @joya_jackson @tajariley @itschinataylor @kaylaraeee_ @brimorrison_ @taylorterry Camera: @josedla @ginamv @official_natefox SteadiCam @renardcheren Pretty Committee SZA: @dianne @aleherself @hairjunkierandy @adamburrel Pretty Committee Dancers: @dianne @aleherself @julieeedinhh @stacy.makeup Gaffer @damnhumble Lighting: @patrickmattesfilm @haydenklemes @chris.van.lieshout @joseruiz1818 Key Grip: @taylor_reick Grips: @chrisginnaven @michaelrosnerhyman Prod Designer: @theworldofdylanhutchins Editor: @laurendellara @anniebercy @rockpaperscissoreditorial Color: @ty.roth @company_3 VFX: @mugenthemadking @sirfinch Production Assistant: @hermajesty_ab @TrayHawes @justin.m.hill @riturnoftheseth Logo design : @byseanbrown Medic: @cerra jiana BTS @mpvinny300 @slimagination Locations: @filmwithuslocations @mikebusa Thank you, Animals Of Hollywood Pick Your Parts Sun Valley @g8check keeping us Covid safe Label: @topdawgent @rcarecords” -SZA’s Instagram

How SZA Pieced It Together

