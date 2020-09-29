Lil Yachty Addresses Driving 150 MPH In Atlanta Arrest

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is bringing new meaning to fast and furious. The hip-hop star is making headlines for reportedly getting arrested and charged with driving over 150 miles per hour downtown.

Lil Yachty Arrested For Speeding

According to reports, Yachty put his pedal to the metal back in mid-September. Lil Boat went over 150 mph down an Atlanta interstate.

Lil Yachty, whose legal name is Miles McCollum, was pulled over Sept. 21 on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue. McCollum was driving a white Ferrari at the time. The 23-year-old, who is originally from Mableton, was taken to the Atlanta City Jail and his Ferrari was given to a friend. He was charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits. (WSBTV News)

A Similar Lil Yachty Incident

Back in June 2020, Yachty found himself in a near-death situation after crashing his Ferrari in Georgia.

He was driving a white Ferrari at the time; in June, he crashed a different Ferrari, a red one, on the same road in June, an incident in which he suffered only minor injuries. According to witnesses, he was driving at speed on wet roads at that time, (Variety)

Lil Yachty Addresses 150 MPH Arrest

Yachty has since come forward to clear the air on his arrest. Despite the speculation, LY told Instagram followers he’s not in jail or still in handcuffs.

“I’m not in jail” -Lil Yachty’s Instagram

Close Call

According to June reports, the nasty accident went down in Atlanta when Yachty’s whip hydroplaned in a rainstorm.

The rapper was driving on Georgia State Route 400 Monday during some nasty rain and spun out, smashing into a barrier along the shoulder. Our sources say there was a lot of standing water on the road, causing the sports car to hydroplane. Yachty lost control and you can see how the impact destroyed his car. (TMZ)

Yachty eventually returned to social media to update fans on his well-being. While he didn’t go into details about what happened, Lil Boat did say he’s embracing life.

“So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted.” -Lil Yachty’s Twitter