Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne can’t even fly in peace. The hip-hop heavyweight reportedly boarded a plane this week searched by federal agents.

According to reports, the search went down Monday as Wayne flew into Miami and resulted in firearms and drugs being discovered.

Miami-Dade Police had received a tip about weapons and marijuana possibly being transported on Wayne’s plane, and then alerted federal authorities so they could obtain a search warrant to inspect the aircraft at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport, the sources said. During the search, investigators found cocaine and opioids and guns, they said. The federal search, which included investigators with the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies, was carried out Monday evening. Miami-Dade police officers also took part in the search. (Miami Herald)



BREAKING: Rapper Lil Wayne is a passenger on a plane being searched in Miami by federal agents, sources say https://t.co/KOh9pZ2JEg — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) December 23, 2019

Reports claim Wayne flew from California to Miami before getting searched by the feds.

The plane — a Gulfstream G-V capable of accommodating up to 14 passengers and crew — was traveling from California, according to Opa-locka airport officials. Agents discovered that Lil Wayne, 37, popularly known as Weezy but whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was a passenger on the plane along with others. All of the passengers had to wait at the airport until federal agents and Miami-Dade police completed the search of the private aircraft. (Miami Herald)

Despite the craziness, Wayne has appeared to assure fans he’s not in any real trouble.

All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 24, 2019

GO PACK GO!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 23, 2019

Back in May, Wayne announced he would fall back from a music festival over having to deal with police checks.

To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019