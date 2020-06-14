Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter is on her summer fashion goals. The hip-hop model went online this week to share pics of herself showing off a tiny waist and pure black girl magic.

Carter went to her Instagram page last night with some must-like content. The 21-year-old shared pics of herself flexing in designer attire and Versace bag.

“Mixing designers like I’m getting dressed in the dark 🤷🏾‍♀️” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Earlier this week, she went online with some must-like outdoor shots. The hip-hop model shared looks at herself donning multiple swimsuit outfits from a paradise-looking spot.

“Give me a lil sun & I don’t know how to act 😏✨” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

“When you are the ocean…. 🤷🏾‍♀️🌊”

On Wednesday, Miss Carter went to her Instagram page with some thirst trap-approved new pics. The shots featured her donning Savage x Fenty lingerie in a slew of poses.

“You shouldn’t play with that girl … she is not one of them 😏 @savagexfenty#savagexambassador 📸 @shotbysed” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram “😍😍😍😍😍😍” -Mulatto

Recently, Reginae shared a slideshow of steamy shots. In the pics, she’s modeling Savage X Fenty purple lingerie.

“Giving you my number but don’t hit me on no dumb sh*t🙄 #savagetime😈 #savagexambassador” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram