Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter is making sure her fashion goals get 2020 started right. The hip-hop star’s mini-me went online this week to share pure black girl magic at the start of the new year.

On Wednesday, Reginae Carter went to Instagram with pics of herself looking flawless and ready for a big next 12 months.

2020 🖤

Happy New year 🎊

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared footage of herself showing off major curve game.

💣🖤 @jasmine.dior on the hair ofc❣️

In December, Wayne’s mini-me flexed major modeling goals from Dubai.

Family Ties ❤️

Recently, Miss Carter gave fans a glimpse into her life out in Dubai.

Dubai drip on my Dubai Shii 😏

“Get on loser , we’re going for a ride “ 😏

