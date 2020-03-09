Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter has plenty of time for her modeling goals. The 21-year-old vixen has blessed social media with some looks at her draped in different fashion drips.

This past weekend, Reginae Carter raised eyebrows with a slideshow of pics flexing her bikini body on a beach.

“Don’t mind me, I’m just living'”

Miss Carter didn’t stop there. She also unloaded a batch of pics wearing various modeling outfits in different hot spots.

“Don’t worry bout who that is, it ain’t you”

“Set by Let’s Vogue Girls”

“I’m not bossy, I’m the boss”

“Netflix & chill”

Miss Carter recently modeled a lingerie outfit. The pic shows Carter wearing the popular Savage x Fenty brand.

“Ohhhhh We all love chocolate around this time.”

In February 2020, Reginae teased fans about her new ‘WTF!ness’ MTV show.