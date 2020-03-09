Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter has plenty of time for her modeling goals. The 21-year-old vixen has blessed social media with some looks at her draped in different fashion drips.

Big Facts

This past weekend, Reginae Carter raised eyebrows with a slideshow of pics flexing her bikini body on a beach.

“Don’t mind me, I’m just living'”

View this post on Instagram

Don’t mind me , I’m just livin’😏💋

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae models bikini drip

High-Key Details

Miss Carter didn’t stop there. She also unloaded a batch of pics wearing various modeling outfits in different hot spots.

“Don’t worry bout who that is, it ain’t you”

“Set by Let’s Vogue Girls”

View this post on Instagram

💙💞 Set from @letsvoguegirls

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

“I’m not bossy, I’m the boss”

View this post on Instagram

Im not bossy , I’m The Boss 😌💋

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

“Netflix & chill”

View this post on Instagram

Netflix & chill 💋 #savagefentyambassador

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Wait, There’s More:

Miss Carter recently modeled a lingerie outfit. The pic shows Carter wearing the popular Savage x Fenty brand.

“Ohhhhh We all love chocolate around this time.”

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter dons Savage lingerie

Before You Go:

In February 2020, Reginae teased fans about her new ‘WTF!ness’ MTV show.

“Who’s ready for W.T.F.??? Tonight, tune in at 10:30 pm on @mtv to watch me and my amazing cast keep you entertained you won’t regret it.” -Reginae Carter