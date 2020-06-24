SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter is about the mask life. The hip-hop model went online this week to admit she’s embraced rocking facial protection.

This week, Carter hit up Instagram with a new pic of herself donning a clothed mask. She also admitted the anti-coronavirus protection is something she’s fully behind.

“I’m actually loving this mask thing 😏💋” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Earlier in the week, Reginae went to Instagram with a batch of new pics including some of her wearing a face mask.

“Still actin the same , I walk in , they know my name 😏 fit @fashionnova” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

This week, Taylor Gang leader Wiz Khalifa shared his issues with the masks trend. Wiz appeared to let the world know he’s not feeling them.

“Y’all can have them masks fam.” -Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter

Y’all can have them masks fam. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 23, 2020

A few days ago, Carter shared some modeling pics to the world. The 21-year-old, Reginae released pics of herself wearing designer attire and a Versace bag.