Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter is seeing the light. The popular model went online this week to let the world know she has raised the bar for the type of men she’s dating in 2020.

Reginae Carter Sets The Bar

This week, Miss Carter hit up Twitter to share her new stance toward who she invests time into. The 21-year-old – who has previously dated rap artist YFN Lucci – said she no longer had an interest in men with offspring.

“I’m done dating n*ggas with kids . 🥴 it be the bm/bd love for me 😖 keep that sh*t away from me lol” -Reginae Carter’s Twitter

I’m done dating niggas with kids . 🥴 it be the bm/bd love for me 😖 keep that shit away from me lol — Love me (@reginae_carter1) August 17, 2020 Reginae Carter sets the bar on dating.

High-Key Details

Dating or not, Reginae’s appeared married to the Internet lately with her modeling flex. She recently went to her Instagram page to show off her curves in Savage x Fenty lingerie.

“Be You Till Full 😋 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

The same week, Nae went online with footage of herself working up a sweat. She shared a clip of herself turning up in her living room with rap star Offset’s “Ric Flair” song playing in the background.

“Quarantine isn’t stopping me! These at home workouts and my @whatwaistofficial define band are keeping me snatched! Get you one. @whatwaistofficial” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early August 2020, Miss Carter hit up IG with some new summer-themed pics. The shots featured her rocking green and yellow color schemes and looking flawless as ever.

“I am 99% angel, but oh, that 1%… 😏🌪 styled by @therealnoigjeremy” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

