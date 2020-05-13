SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter stays on her modeling goals. The hip-hop vixen went online this week to warm up everyone’s day with new Savage x Fenty attire.

Reginae Day

On Tuesday, Miss Carter went to Instagram with some new shots. The pics feature her showing off her beauty wearing a matching top and bottom Savage x Fenty outfit.

“I was made for sunny days ☀️ set @savagexfenty#savagexambassador” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Stuntin’ Like Her Mama

This past weekend, Reginae showed her mom big time love. Carter went to Instagram with a huge Mother’s Day shout-out to her day one Toya Carter.

“God gave you lemons & you turned around and made pink lemonade 🤯 wow , A Mother 🥰 I love you so much mom 😘 HAPPY MOTHERS DAY ❤️ 📸: @sterlingpics” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

“I just wanted to share a lil bit of this amazing day ! My whole perspective of my mother changed after this day ! I gained a certain respect for her ! Mom , you are superwoman , You do it all ! I appreciate you and I hope you feel it today and every other day ❤️ As I write this , I’m in tears because you are such a good mother , you have carried yourself so well , no matter what you go through . You are a great example . A Trophy mom ! No Matter what anyone says , you’ve did everything right in my eyes . You’ve set me up to grow in this world , you gave me knowledge that I will have forever ! I’ll always go to war for you because I’ve seen you fight so many & not let a single hair of mine get touched ! I love you so much mom ❤️Thank you for my sister and Thank you Grandma 🙏🏾for this wonderful human being ✨ @toyajohnson” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In early May 2020, Carter also reminded fans she’s about that Savage x Fenty life. The 21-year-old model shared a pic of herself donning a colorful outfit.

“🍬 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador” -Reginae Carter’s Instagram

Before You Go

Over the past few weeks, Carter has shared her acting skills to the masses.