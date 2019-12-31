Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter is always keeping her social media feeds pumping with content. Reginae Carter went online this week to give followers a final glimpse at herself heading into 2020.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared footage of herself showing off major curve game.

View this post on Instagram

💣🖤 @jasmine.dior on the hair ofc❣️

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Earlier this month, Wayne’s mini-me showed off major modeling goals from Dubai.

View this post on Instagram

Family Ties ❤️

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Recently, Miss Carter gave fans a glimpse into her life out in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram

Dubai drip on my Dubai Shii 😏

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

View this post on Instagram

“Get on loser , we’re going for a ride “ 😏

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

A few weeks ago, Reginae went online with a slideshow of lit 21st birthday moments.

View this post on Instagram

When life gives you roses….. 🌹 #Thisis21

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

View this post on Instagram

21 & brewed to perfection 💋 #21DerFul

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on