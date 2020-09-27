Lil Wayne’s Bae Denise Bidot Reveals Unbreakable Bond In B-Day Love Letter

Vixen Denise Bidot isn’t holding back on how much she loves Weezy F. Baby. The popular model has lit up social media with a super gushy birthday message to her ride or die Lil Wayne.
Denise Bidot’s Love Letter To Lil Wayne
The high-profile vixen went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on talking about just how much she cares about Wayne. Bidot also revealed they have been riding for each other for nearly six months.
“Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than i ever thought possible. You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU 🖤🥳🎂” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram
Denise Bidot’s Lil Wayne Pics Are Gushy
Recently, Bidot hopped onto Instagram with a slideshow of Weezy pics. The shots featured Lil Wayne smiling from ear to ear presumably as Denise captures him on camera. DB even used a drooling smiling emoji to describe her feelings.
“I mean… 🤤🖤🧸” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram
Real Love
In August 2020, Weezy F. Baby went to Instagram to gush over his love for Denise. In addition to getting a reaction from Bidot, his daughter Reginae Carter also crept into his Instagram comments section to acknowledge his social media presence.
“…like the one I got!” -Lil Wayne’s Instagram
“I fkn love you 🥰” -Denise Bidot
“I didn’t even know you be on the gram my guy …” -Reginae Carter
Denise’s Haters Gonna Hate
This past summer, Bidot went to her Instagram page to address negativity coming her way. In addition to revealing she’s been single for a decade, Denise vowed to simmer down her social media presence.
“You may have noticed I’ve been more quiet on here lately. I wasn’t down for some of the negativity I’ve seen based on my relationship so I’m choosing to pause living so much on social media & focus more on living irl . After over 10 years of being single I’m allowing love in and idgaf who has an opinion about it. Also for those of you showing love and being happy for me, I see you and I appreciate you! 😘❤️” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram