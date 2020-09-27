Lil Wayne’s Bae Denise Bidot Reveals Unbreakable Bond In B-Day Love Letter

Vixen Denise Bidot isn’t holding back on how much she loves Weezy F. Baby. The popular model has lit up social media with a super gushy birthday message to her ride or die Lil Wayne.

Denise Bidot’s Love Letter To Lil Wayne

The high-profile vixen went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on talking about just how much she cares about Wayne. Bidot also revealed they have been riding for each other for nearly six months.

“Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than i ever thought possible. You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU 🖤🥳🎂” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram

Denise Bidot’s Lil Wayne Pics Are Gushy

Recently, Bidot hopped onto Instagram with a slideshow of Weezy pics. The shots featured Lil Wayne smiling from ear to ear presumably as Denise captures him on camera. DB even used a drooling smiling emoji to describe her feelings.

Real Love

In August 2020, Weezy F. Baby went to Instagram to gush over his love for Denise. In addition to getting a reaction from Bidot, his daughter Reginae Carter also crept into his Instagram comments section to acknowledge his social media presence.

“…like the one I got!” -Lil Wayne’s Instagram “I fkn love you 🥰” -Denise Bidot “I didn’t even know you be on the gram my guy …” -Reginae Carter

Ayeeeeee!!!!! Anyone else catch @reginae_carter1 joking about her pops getting it in on the 'gram??? Love the love in the comments section! #SOHH #SOHHNews @LilTunechi @DeniseBidot pic.twitter.com/AMgvMoSFOX — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 9, 2020 Reginae Carter reacts to dad Lil Wayne’s love life.

Denise’s Haters Gonna Hate

This past summer, Bidot went to her Instagram page to address negativity coming her way. In addition to revealing she’s been single for a decade, Denise vowed to simmer down her social media presence.